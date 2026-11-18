[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actor Kim Min is joining KBS 1TV’s documentary ‘The Business of Death,’ which sheds light on the brutal reality facing wildlife pushed to the brink by human greed.

The three-part documentary series ‘The Business of Death,’ part of KBS 1TV’s major documentary project on life, premieres on Wednesday, November 25, at 10 p.m. Kim Min, who recently showcased the unvarnished daily life of someone living in nature and an uninhibited ‘wild side’ on a popular variety show, and won viewers’ great affection through ‘Achim Madang,’ has joined the series as its ambassador. He will convey the tragedy of the wild with a serious, deeply compelling presence—180 degrees removed from the cheerfulness he has shown on variety shows.

Planned as a three-part series, the documentary will lay bare, week by week, shocking scenes born of human greed and realities we need to know. The first episode, ‘Blood Barcode,’ tells the tragic story of tigers—the kings of the wild—bred and poached for a single bottle of ‘tiger-bone liquor.’ For the first time on television, it will expose in detail the reality of ‘tiger farms’ that have sprung up from Southeast Asia to South Africa, a land where tigers do not live.

The second episode, ‘Cruel Capsule,’ investigates a modern-day health-tonic culture masquerading as science. It shines a light on the brutal slaughter of harp seals hidden behind familiar health supplements and exposes the true face of the health supplement industry, which has penetrated deep into everyday life.

The final episode, ‘Trap of Greed,’ traces the origins of pandemics—including HIV, Ebola and COVID-19—that have plunged humanity into fear. It investigates how illegal wildlife trade networks dealing in pangolins and bats in Africa and Southeast Asia became conduits for viruses across species barriers. This is a powerful warning of another pandemic to come.

The three-part documentary series ‘The Business of Death,’ part of KBS’s major documentary project on life, which poses weighty ethical questions about humanity’s ‘desire for health’ at the expense of other species’ lives and explores ways to coexist, will air on KBS 1TV every Wednesday at 10 p.m. for three weeks, from November 25 to December 9.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.