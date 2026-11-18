[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] DAY6’s Young K is taking another shot at variety shows on Radio Star, bringing up the assessment he received three years ago: “He’s no fun to tease.” He is fully prepared, from newly learned impressions to a dance that was entirely cut from a previous appearance, as he tries to shake off the “No-Fun K” nickname. He also reveals his ambitious move to target the Radio Star theme song after taking over veteran Lee Juck’s spot as the composer of Amazing Saturday’s theme song.

MBC’s Radio Star, airing tonight (the 18th), Wednesday, at 10:30 p.m., will feature Jung Jae-hyung, Lee Juck, Young K and Kim Ganji in a special titled “I’m Ambidextrous~.” It is planned by Choi Yoon-jung and directed by Yoon Hye-jin, Nam Yoo-jung, Hwang Yun-sang, Byeon Da-hee and Yang In-hye.

Young K confesses that the comment “He’s no fun to tease,” which he heard during his previous appearance on Radio Star, has stayed with him even three years later. He says that at the time, having only recently completed his military service, he was so nervous that he could not properly show his talent for variety shows. Since then, he has gained experience on various variety programs and says he is determined to show a different side of himself this time.

Young K pulls out all the stops, including new specialty acts, to shed the nickname “No-Fun K” and become “Fun K.” He also promises to redeem himself with the dance he ambitiously performed during his last appearance, only for it to be cut entirely. Viewers are eager to see whether Young K, returning after three years, can win the MCs’ recognition for his variety-show skills.

Young K also shares the unexpected story of how he ended up taking veteran Lee Juck’s spot. After joining Amazing Saturday as a regular cast member this year, the program replaced its theme song with one he composed. The original theme song, composed by Lee Juck himself, had been used for a long time. Attention is also focused on Lee Juck’s reaction to Young K’s arrival prompting the show to give up its theme-song slot.

Young K’s ambitions do not end there. After Amazing Saturday, he is also setting his sights on the Radio Star theme song, and will perform a song he prepared himself, without accompaniment, on the show. With veteran Lee Juck watching, viewers are curious to hear what the MCs will make of Young K’s challenge of offering his prepared song as Radio Star’s theme song.

Young K then recalls the early days of his debut, which were quite different from DAY6’s present. Although the group debuted under JYP Entertainment, instead of the glamorous promotional activities they had expected, the members had to go out onto the streets themselves to introduce people to their music. He draws attention with the revelation that, back when even the name DAY6 was unfamiliar, they resorted to carrying JYP shopping bags to let people know they were with the company. He also shares the group’s growth, from personally going around to promote their performances in their early days to selling out large concert venues.

He also shares a special story about even sacrificing his ability to see (?) onstage in order to win popularity. Young K says that early in his career, he ran into an unexpected situation while headbanging intensely, but it actually drew an enthusiastic response from fans. Afterward, he became twice as busy onstage to recreate that moment. When footage from the time is shown, laughter fills the studio at Young K’s extraordinary efforts.

He also talks about how he has recently become absorbed in transformation content. Young K says that a video in which he transformed himself into a wanghong—a Chinese social media influencer—received millions of views and at least 30,000 comments, attracting far more attention than he expected. But he surprises everyone by confessing that while the views are soaring, his social media follower count is actually declining.

Young K’s stories—from his specialty acts as he returns to Radio Star after three years to take another shot at variety shows, to the behind-the-scenes story of replacing Lee Juck’s theme song, DAY6’s growth and his recent obsession with transformation videos—can be seen on Radio Star, airing tonight (the 18th).

Meanwhile, Radio Star has won widespread affection as a one-of-a-kind talk show where the MCs disarm guests with razor-sharp banter that can go in any direction and draw out their real stories.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.