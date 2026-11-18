[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] TV personality Jang Sung-kyu showed that he was receiving exceptional treatment after his agency, SM C&C, provided him with a brand-new, top-of-the-line van.

On the 18th, Jang Sung-kyu shared a photo of the vehicle’s interior along with the message, “First day commuting in the new car SM prepared for me!”

He went on to express his special affection for his agency, writing, “Our company is the best! I’ll work even harder ♡ #ThankYou #SMC&C.” He added, “By the way, the smell of a new car is always just right—it’s the best perfume,” and couldn’t hide his excitement.

The photos showed the interior of a top-of-the-line van, with a spacious cabin and even a large monitor. Especially eye-catching was the brand-new, ultra-luxurious vehicle, still sporting the protective plastic from when it was delivered, which had not even been removed.

Since signing an exclusive contract with SM C&C last year, Jang Sung-kyu has continued to work across a range of fields.

Last month, he also shared his heartfelt reaction to a gathering of agency stars, saying, “A feast of stars. Since joining SM, this is the first time the agency’s entertainers have all gathered together.” The gathering included Kang Ho-dong, Jeon Hyun-moo, Seo Jang-hoon, Han Seok-joon, Jang Young-ran, Kim Soo-ro, and Lee Hak-joo, among others.

Jang Sung-kyu debuted in 2011 as an announcer in JTBC’s first publicly recruited cohort. He went freelance in April 2019 and has remained highly active, earning recognition for his distinctive wit and hosting skills.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.