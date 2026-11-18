[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Interpreter Lee Yoon-jin, who divorced actor Lee Beom-soo, shared an update on her health.

On the 17th, Lee Yoon-jin posted a photo and a note about her current physical condition on her personal account.

The photo showed Lee Yoon-jin receiving an IV at a hospital. She wrote that her stamina had recently declined noticeably, saying, “I’ve lost a lot of my energy.”

She went on to explain that medical staff checked her condition ahead of her business trip the following day and prescribed an IV so she could replenish her arginine, vitamins and other nutrients sufficiently.

Lee Yoon-jin added, “After checking how I was feeling today, they made sure to tailor an IV with plenty of arginine and vitamins for me before my business trip tomorrow,” describing how she came to receive the IV.

She also said she felt much more comfortable after the IV treatment. “It’s almost unbelievable—my digestion has improved, and my body has warmed up,” she wrote, indicating that her condition was recovering.

Lee Yoon-jin married Lee Beom-soo, and they had a daughter and a son, but the couple ended their marriage and divorced. She previously lived in Bali, Indonesia, and has now returned to Korea, where she is raising their two children.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.