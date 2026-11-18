[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] The fallout from actor Go Kyung-pyo’s drunk driving is spiraling out of control. Five variety shows featuring him are being edited one after another, and the release plans for the film he co-stars in with Ra Mi-ran have also been thrown into jeopardy. Even fellow actors, including Park Bo-gum and Lee Sang Yi, have been hit by an unexpected blow.

On the 18th, the production team of tvN’s ‘The Village Barber 2’ said it would adjust Go Kyung-pyo’s screen time. With just 11 days to go before the show premieres on the 29th, a drunk-driving accident involving a regular cast member has left the team facing the burden of re-editing the entire program.

The production team explained, “The program was filmed in advance, with production wrapping up this summer, and is scheduled to be released not only in Korea but also on multiple overseas OTT platforms. Editing had progressed through the later episodes, and we learned of the news through related reports just before the first release.” It added, “We are bewildered by this unexpected situation and regret what has happened.”

It went on to describe the show as “a program in which three regular cast members live together in one place and share various interactions with the village residents,” emphasizing that there are practical limits to editing because the cast members’ roles and screen time are interconnected. The team added, “We will all do our best to minimize any inconvenience to viewers without disrupting the viewing experience.”

‘The Village Barber 2’ is a variety show about Park Bo-gum, Lee Sang Yi and new member Go Kyung-pyo running a hair salon in a seaside village. Filming had wrapped, with Park handling hair treatments, Lee doing nail art and Go taking charge of cooking, but the show has run into an unexpected setback just before its broadcast.

The fallout from Go Kyung-pyo’s drunk driving has already spread throughout the broadcasting industry.

The MBC show ‘Hangout with Yoo,’ which aired on the 14th, effectively cut all of Go Kyung-pyo’s individual footage from its ‘’95 Seoul Music Festival’ special, in which he appeared. The editing was carried out urgently ahead of the broadcast that day, after news of the accident became known.

‘Sixth Sense: B-Side,’ which aired on tvN the following day, also removed a substantial amount of Go Kyung-pyo’s solo scenes and individual remarks. However, scenes featuring the full cast and some voices were broadcast as they were. The production team plans to cut Go’s screen time as much as possible in the finale on the 22nd as well.

tvN’s ‘Amazing Saturday,’ for which Go Kyung-pyo had finished filming as a guest, has also decided to edit its episode. Although the broadcast date for that recording has not yet been confirmed, the production team said it would minimize his on-screen scenes.

The same applies to TVING’s original series ‘The Great Escape: Urban Legends,’ which will be released on December 2. The program features Kim Jong-min, Kim Dong-hyun, Shindong, Yoo Byung-jae, Seungkwan and others. Because the cast members exchange clues and continue their deductions together, it will not be easy to remove Go Kyung-pyo completely. The production team said, “There may be limits to what we can edit, given the nature of the show, in which numerous cast members work together to continue solving the mystery,” but added that it would re-edit the program and adjust Go’s screen time as much as possible.

The fallout has reached the film industry, too. ‘Original x Tteok Shop,’ in which Go Kyung-pyo and Ra Mi-ran share top billing, had been in post-production with a release planned for next year, but the accident has cast uncertainty over its release schedule.

‘Original x Tteok Shop’ is a comedy about An Bok-ja (Ra Mi-ran), a rice cake shop owner in crisis, who happens to witness a drug deal. Minnie of i-dle also appears in the film, which had drawn anticipation as director Kim Gyeong-yun’s feature-film debut.

The film began shooting in February and wrapped in May, but it has not escaped the setback of controversy over its lead actor’s drunk driving. Distributor and investor Showbox said, “We have learned of the situation and are discussing how to respond.”

A scheduled fan meeting has also been canceled. ‘2026 Go Kyung-pyo Fan Meeting: Now Kyung-pyo Night,’ which was set to take place on the 21st at Seongam Art Hall in Seoul, will not go ahead after all, and all tickets purchased will be refunded in full.

At around 3:30 a.m. on the 14th, Go Kyung-pyo was driving his car while intoxicated in Donggyo-dong, Mapo District, Seoul, when he crashed into a garbage truck that was at work. His blood alcohol concentration was measured at 0.150%, far above the 0.08% threshold for license revocation, and an employee in their 60s riding in the truck reportedly suffered minor injuries. The day after the accident, Go apologized on social media, saying, “It was entirely my fault that I got behind the wheel after drinking.” He particularly expressed regret to his colleagues and the production teams, saying, “There are people who have to re-edit scenes we filmed while laughing together because of my mistake, and who suddenly have to make difficult decisions about plans they had prepared for a long time.” He added that he would halt all scheduled activities and do everything he could to help those affected by the accident and fulfill his legal responsibilities.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.