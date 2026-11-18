[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Ji Seung-hyun, Jang Na-ra and Yuna reunite on “Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant.”

On “Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,” airing on KBS 2TV at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, versatile celebrity chef Ji Seung-hyun invites some special guests. They are Jang Na-ra and Yuna, who played his wife and daughter in the SBS drama “Good Partner.” The three reunite not in a drama but on the variety show “Fun-Staurant,” and their lively back-and-forth is expected to bring plenty of laughs to living rooms on Thursday evening.

In a VCR clip to be shown that day, Ji Seung-hyun asks Jang Na-ra, “Wasn’t I terribly out of line with you in the drama?” He adds, “I did something so wrong that I want to prepare a meal to apologize to you.” In “Good Partner,” Ji played Kim Ji-sang, an unfaithful husband who cheats on his wife, Cha Eun-kyung (played by Jang Na-ra). His stellar performance as an adulterous husband drew many viewers deeply into the drama. It became a major talking point, with Ji even issuing a public apology.

Remembering that time, Ji decided to serve Jang a meal as an apology. He generously prepared 1++ Korean beef, cuttlefish and more for her. What special dishes did Ji prepare? The menu for the apology meal that had Jang exclaiming “This is insane!” will be revealed on the full broadcast of “Fun-Staurant.”

Actor Yuna, who played Kim Jae-hee, the daughter of Ji and Jang’s characters, also joined them that day. Like a real family, the three called one another “Mom,” “Dad” and “daughter,” and looked after each other. Jang said, “It feels really awkward because we’re so happy and peaceful like this, unlike in the drama,” prompting Yuna to agree. After Ji apologized, saying, “Once again, I’m sorry,” Jang burst out in anger, drawing laughs: “I’m still angry even when I get home [because of Ji Seung-hyun]. I’m angry even when I lie down and close my eyes before bed.”

Ji Seung-hyun, the bad husband in “Good Partner,” continues to stoke anger not only among Jang Na-ra but across the entire country. Can the apology meal he prepared in remorse for his past help soothe Jang Na-ra and Yuna? The three’s cheerful story, completely different from what they shared in the drama, can be seen on “Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,” airing on KBS 2TV at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 19.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.