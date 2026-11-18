[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Hong Yeo-jin of “Perfect Life” opens up about her battle with breast cancer.

Actress Hong Yeo-jin will share the vibrant life she has regained after battling breast cancer on “Perfect Life,” airing today (the 18th) at 8 p.m. on TV Chosun.

Hong Yeo-jin, an original member who appeared as a panelist on “Perfect Life” in 2020, returned to the studio after a long absence. That day, she recounted her painful battle with breast cancer, moving viewers. “While watching a breast cancer special, I tried following the breast cancer self-exam and felt a lump the size of a walnut in my left breast. I went to the hospital and found out the cancer was 7 cm in size,” she said, explaining how she happened to discover the cancer.

Hong Yeo-jin went on to describe her long and difficult treatment: “I had surgery to remove the 7-cm tumor in my left breast and 16 lymph nodes, followed by four rounds of chemotherapy and 28 radiation treatments.” She also spoke about the aftereffects of her battle with cancer: “Even now, I don’t sweat around the site of my breast cancer surgery. All my sweat glands died during radiation therapy. Radiation therapy is painful, like your flesh is burning away and as if you’re inside a microwave. It still throbs on rainy days.”

The show will also feature Hong Yeo-jin continuing to lead a healthy life after her illness. “I take foot baths every morning and evening, even in the middle of summer,” she said, revealing her special fondness for them. She also drew attention by revealing that she had even installed aerial yoga equipment on her home’s ceiling so she could exercise regularly. “I learned aerial yoga two or three years ago, and I loved it,” she said. “I make sure to do it two or three times a week. I think that’s why I’ve managed to keep going this long,” she said, sharing her personal health routine.

Meanwhile, comedian Kim Hyun-young, Hong Yeo-jin’s friend of 30 years, visited her home, and they enjoyed a meal together. When Kim asked what her ideal type was, Hong replied, “They have to have charm,” sharing her candid views on romance. After hearing this, MC Hyunyoung asked when her last relationship was. Hong surprised everyone by saying, “My last relationship was around the time I had breast cancer surgery, 20 years ago.” She added, “After my breast cancer battle, I was completely free of men. Before that, I was always longing for love,” opening up about her 20 years as a single woman.

Hong Yeo-jin’s unique single life after overcoming breast cancer will be featured today (the 18th) at 8 p.m. on TV Chosun’s “Perfect Life.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.