Photo source: Lee Ji-ah’s Instagram

Photo source: Lee Ji-ah’s Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Actress Lee Ji-ah drew attention after revealing her slim midriff and navel piercing.

On the 17th, Lee Ji-ah posted several photos on her social media featuring makeup artist Seo Ok.

With a natural-looking, seemingly makeup-free face and long hair, Lee Ji-ah drew attention with a youthful appearance that belied her age in her late 40s.

In particular, she struck playful poses in front of a mirror wearing a cropped T-shirt with a rabbit design and pale pink pajama pants, showing off a distinctive charm with a prominent navel piercing.

In a video she shared alongside the photos, she also offered her own skin-tone care tip, saying tone-up cream should be applied carefully not only to the face but also to the neck.

Photo source: Lee Ji-ah’s Instagram

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Lee Ji-ah, who was born in 1978 and is 48 years old, has shown off a bold style.

Earlier, in September, she shared photos from the beach wearing a black sleeveless vest, white shorts and sporty sunglasses, showing off a carefree vibe. In 2024, she also made headlines with a performance featuring a rap she had written herself on the 2024 MAMA AWARDS stage.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.