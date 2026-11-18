[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Ahn Young-mi candidly revealed that the reason behind her recent dramatic transformation to a short haircut was none other than postpartum hair loss.

The web variety show 'Gaesemo 2' on the YouTube channel VIVO TV, released on the 16th, featured longtime SNL members Ahn Young-mi, Kwon Hyuk-soo, and Jung Sang-hoon, who entertained viewers with their lively banter.

When her colleagues saw her dramatically short hair on the show and asked about her hairstyle, Ahn Young-mi casually began, “I got it cut today.”

Ahn Young-mi went on to confess, “I’ve been dealing with postpartum hair loss lately, and I thought, ‘Since my hair’s going to fall out anyway, I might as well just cut it off.’” In doing so, she turned postpartum hair loss, a real hardship experienced by many women after giving birth, into a source of lighthearted humor.

Jung Sang-hoon playfully shot back, “Why didn’t you just shave it all off? That would’ve been unique,” making everyone laugh.

Her candid concerns as a mother, beyond her role as a star on the glamorous stage, resonated with her colleagues and viewers.

Meanwhile, Ahn Young-mi married in 2020 a salaried employee working for a foreign company, and they have two sons. Her husband is currently working in the United States, while Ahn is juggling childcare and work on her own.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.