[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block' will feature a special episode titled 'The More You Wander, the More Ground You Gain.'

The 369th episode of tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block' (directed by Kim Ji-young and Heo Gang-seok, written by Lee Un-ju), airing tonight (the 18th) at 8:45 p.m., will feature Dutch scholar of Korean studies Remco Breuker, who completed an English translation of the Memorabilia of the Three Kingdoms; brain scientist Professor Jaeseung Jeong, who reads the future of AI; and actor Kim Myung-min.

Dutch scholar of Korean studies Professor Remco Breuker, who published the world's first complete English translation of the Memorabilia of the Three Kingdoms, will appear on 'You Quiz.' A professor of Korean studies who has spent 16 years researching and translating Korean classics, Breuker will share the story of a translation marathon filled with blood, sweat and tears that spanned about 60 years and three generations of teachers and students. He will reveal the story behind the complete translation, which includes some 2,000 detailed annotations, as well as the identity of his number-one must-have translation tool. Viewers will also hear what makes the Memorabilia of the Three Kingdoms unique: its wealth of diverse stories about the Korean people that could not be included in official histories. Breuker will add to the intrigue by revealing that the unexpected reason the translation alone took more than 15 years was “K-pop.” His reason for envying Kim Heon after hearing about his translation of the Odyssey is also expected to make viewers laugh. Breuker will also share memories of his life in a boarding house when he first came to Korea as an exchange student at Yonsei University in 1995, as well as an unforgettable remark he heard while learning Korean. The full story of Dutch scholar Remco Breuker, who has fallen deeply in love with Korea, will be featured in the episode.

In an era when AI is advancing at a startling pace, brain scientist Professor Jaeseung Jeong, who tackles the question of our time—“How should humans live?”—will meet Yoo Jae-suk. Although it is Jeong's first appearance on 'You Quiz,' Yoo will react as if he looks familiar, asking, “Haven't you been on before?” It will then come to light that Jeong has made more indirect appearances on the show than anyone else, adding to the interest. Jeong will share his experience of feeling a chill while talking with AI, along with a scientist's insights into the AI era. In particular, concerns about the misuse of AI are growing as cases of cheating on exams with advanced devices such as AI glasses come to light, and attention is turning to Jeong's views on the issue ahead of the college entrance exam. Jeong is also expected to unveil a novel assessment system he personally developed at KAIST for the AI era and discuss the potential of new approaches to evaluation.

Viewers will also hear the life story of Professor Jaeseung Jeong, who dreamed of becoming an astrophysicist before setting out on a career in brain science. From the time he asked Stephen William Hawking a question in person at the physicist's first lecture in Korea, while Jeong was in high school, to what sparked his interest in brain science, the episode will look at the scientific journey of a pioneer who has had a major impact on popularizing science. Jeong will also share the intriguing idea that the brains of people in love operate on a different level, and discuss love from a brain scientist's perspective. The behind-the-scenes story of the emotion-tracking watch featured in writer Park Hae-young's drama 'We Are All Trying Here' (Everyone Is Fighting Their Own Worthlessness) will also be revealed for the first time on 'You Quiz.' To mark the 10th anniversary of the legendary match between AlphaGo and Lee Sedol, viewers will hear what happened behind the scenes of the match, which Jeong watched as a commentator, and about the future AI will bring. The episode will feature the story of Jeong, who even captivated Yoo Jae-suk.

Actor Kim Myung-min is making his first appearance on a variety show in 30 years since his debut. From Admiral Yi Sun-sin in 'Immortal Admiral Yi Sun-sin' to Jang Jun-hyeok in 'Behind the White Tower' and Kang Mae in 'Beethoven Virus,' Kim has captivated audiences with powerful performances in every project. His nervousness at his first variety-show appearance makes viewers laugh as he says, “I've never been this nervous in my life.” He and Yoo Jae-suk were both born in 1972 and attended the Seoul Institute of the Arts, but had never met, drawing interest in their chemistry. Kim says he had hesitated to appear on variety shows because “I don't do a good job of knowing what I should and shouldn't say.” When Yoo mispronounces his name as “Kim Myung-man,” Kim wittily replies, “My childhood nickname was Myung-man,” prompting laughter. He also talks freely about behind-the-scenes stories from director Park Hoon-jung's upcoming blood-soaked noir 'Tristes Tropiques,' as well as the time he was taken to a local police station while working part-time at a ski-wear shop. The unexpected charm of variety-show rookie Kim Myung-min, who even won over Yoo Jae-suk, is sure to bring plenty of laughs.

Viewers will also hear about Kim Myung-min's 30-year acting career, during which he has been loved by the public and hailed as the “master of acting” and “Myung-min the Master.” When he learned during his wife's pregnancy that the fetus was growing slowly, he considered giving up acting and preparing to emigrate to New Zealand. The story of that decision, along with the offer to star in 'Immortal Admiral Yi Sun-sin' that came at the greatest crisis of his acting career and the behind-the-scenes story of his grand prize win, will make for compelling viewing. The episode will also reveal an unexpected story: the catchphrase “poop lump” from 'Beethoven Virus' was actually a line that made him hesitate to join the project. Kim will share the thrill he felt at finding common ground with the late Ahn Pan-seok, director of 'Behind the White Tower,' as well as his acting philosophy: he lost 20 kg to play a patient with ALS in 'Closer to Heaven' and will not compromise even on the smallest details when it comes to preserving the essence of a role. From the moments that make him realize he is getting older to his concerns and convictions as an actor, viewers can hear Kim's candid story, one they have never heard before.

tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block' airs every Wednesday at 8:45 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.