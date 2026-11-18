[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Comedian Kim Byung-man has spoken out about rumors that he would suspend operations at the business he runs in Jeju Province.

On the 17th, Kim Byung-man posted a lengthy message on his personal account explaining the difference between a space in Jeju Province he was previously involved with and the business he currently operates. He said he wanted to clear up confusion after recent cases in which people mistook the two locations for the same business.

First, Kim said the former space in Jocheon, Jeju Province, was not his property. He explained that he had ended all business and operational ties with the location at the end of December 2025, and that it is now run by another business operator.

He emphasized that the place he personally manages and operates is Byungman Workshop, located in Hangyeong-myeon, Jeju Province. It is a place where he makes and sells household goods using solid wood, separate from the previously known location.

He also addressed recent allegations that facilities had been demolished and the business suspended. Kim acknowledged that complaints had been filed regarding the facilities, but clarified that he had only cleared some of them as a result and had not suspended the business as a whole.

He added that he is currently rearranging the facilities and workspaces around the workshop within the boundaries of land he owns.

He also provided a separate explanation of Byungman Land. The name refers to a future plan for which business has not yet begun, and is different from the currently operating Byungman Workshop. He also said that, to prevent confusion going forward, he would use Byungman Workshop as the name of the business actually in operation.

Kim Byung-man expressed his determination to continue the business, saying, “I will keep making new works with wood and continue doing what I love.” He added, “Please continue to support me^^ Thank you.”

Earlier, on the 21st of last month, Kim Byung-man posted a photo of the workshop with nearby facilities cleared, along with the message, “A complaint came in, so I tidied things up a bit.” After seeing the photo, some online users speculated that the business itself might have been suspended.

With this statement, Kim Byung-man made clear that repairs to some facilities and closing the business are separate matters. As he has come forward with an explanation about a month later, attention is also turning to the future operation of Byungman Workshop.

Meanwhile, Kim Byung-man divorced his former wife in 2023 and later completed the process of dissolving his adoptive relationship with her daughter. In September 2024, he held a wedding ceremony with his non-celebrity wife, and he currently continues to run his workshop business in Jeju Province.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

▶ The full statement follows

[Notice about Kim Byung-man’s Jeju locations]

Hello. I’m Kim Byung-man.

Recently, some people have been confusing the space I was involved with in Jeju Province with Byungman Workshop, which I currently operate. I’d like to clarify the facts.

The former space in Jocheon, Jeju Province, was not my property, and I ended all business and operational ties with it at the end of December 2025. It is now run by another business operator.

The business I currently operate myself is Byungman Workshop in Hangyeong-myeon, Jeju Province.

Byungman Workshop is a place where solid-wood household goods are made and sold.

It is true that there were complaints regarding the facilities, and I cleared some of them as a result. However, I did not demolish all the facilities or suspend the business.

I am currently rearranging the facilities and workspaces around the workshop within the boundaries of land I own.

Byungman Land is also a future plan of mine for which I have not yet started a business, and it is separate from the currently operating Byungman Workshop.

To reduce confusion going forward, I will standardize the name of my current business as Byungman Workshop.

I will keep making new works with wood and continue doing what I love.

Please continue to support me^^ Thank you.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.