[Sportschosun, Reporter Min-jeong Cho] Korean history instructor Tae-Sung Choi publicly cheered on the youngest person to pass the Grade 5 civil service exam amid controversy over AI-assisted cheating, and expressed his regret to test takers.

On the 18th, Tae-Sung Choi wrote on his social media, “In a world where good grades should be celebrated, suspicion comes first. What should we do?” He lamented the growing distrust of exam scores in the wake of the recent AI cheating scandal. He added, “Congratulations to the youngest successful candidate, Jang Jin-hyeok, you star. The Miracle of Seven Days... the pre-exam eve... the technical terms are coming out. This is the real deal. Hahaha,” congratulating Jang on passing.

The photo he shared showed an article about Jang’s account of passing, reported by Law Journal the previous day, the 17th. It was titled, “Jang Jin-hyeok, Who Studied on His Own With Major Textbooks and No Lectures, Becomes the Youngest Overall Passer of the 2026 Grade 5 Civil Service Exam.”

Tae-Sung Choi captured the part where Jang said he had taken Choi’s Korean history lectures and added the large caption, “This is the real deal..^^”

According to the article, Jang wrote in his account of passing that while preparing for the Korean history exam in February 2025, he took Tae-Sung Choi’s YouTube course “The Miracle of Seven Days,” then worked through past exam questions about seven times and even watched the “Eve of the Exam” livestream before the test.

Born in 2006, Jang is a second-year student at Seoul National University’s School of Liberal Studies, where he is studying computer engineering and economics. This year, he passed the Grade 5 open competitive civil service exam in the computer (data) track of the science and technology service. At 20, he became the youngest overall passer across the administrative and science and technology services. While balancing university classes with exam preparation, Jang focused on improving his knowledge of information security theory, a subject in which he had failed to meet the minimum score on his first attempt. He finally passed on his second try.

While congratulating him on passing, Tae-Sung Choi also spoke out about the AI cheating scandal that has recently shaken the education sector.

The controversy spread recently after the top scorer on the tax accountant exam confessed to cheating with AI and miniature cameras, among other tools. After AI-assisted cheating was repeatedly uncovered in regular university exams as well, the government moved to conduct a full investigation of national qualification exams and draw up measures to prevent cheating on the CSAT.

Tae-Sung Choi recalled a historical precedent, saying, “In 1894, during the Kabo Reform, the gwageo civil service examination system, which had continued for 1,000 years, was forcibly ended.” He said, “In 2026, we are facing a similar situation again. A death sentence will soon be handed down for the current admissions system,” expressing the view that the education system as a whole needs to change. He went on to stress that a process of public deliberation on the admissions system as a whole should begin, saying, “Please, let’s respond to this change quickly so that words antithetical to education—anxiety and suspicion... and mutual surveillance—do not emerge.”

He also expressed his apologies to test takers ahead of the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), scheduled for the 19th.

Tae-Sung Choi encouraged test takers, saying, “Test takers. I’m sorry. The way adults, including me, only act after something goes wrong. I’m sorry, and sorry again. 😢” He added, “I’ll pray that tomorrow’s exam goes smoothly.”

Reporter Min-jeong Cho | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.