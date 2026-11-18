File photo: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Gérard Depardieu (77), a legend of French cinema, has dropped his appeal and apologized to the victims in the case in which he was convicted of sexually assaulting two women. The move is expected to send ripples through the French film industry as Depardieu, who had strongly denied the allegations, acknowledges that people were harmed by his actions.

According to foreign media outlets, including The Associated Press, Depardieu said in a written statement on the 16th (local time) that he was withdrawing his appeal of the sexual assault conviction handed down in May 2025.

In a statement issued that day, when his appeal trial was scheduled to begin in Paris, France, he said, “I was convicted. I accept that and acknowledge the ruling,” adding, “I offer my profound and heartfelt apologies to everyone who may have been harmed.”

He continued, “For a long time, I hid behind provocative words and behavior and vulgar jokes on film sets,” and said, “I thought my words and some of my actions would have no consequences, but that was not the case.”

Depardieu had previously been brought to trial on charges of sexually assaulting a female art department props worker and a production assistant while filming the 2021 movie Les Volets verts. The women were 54 and 34, respectively, at the time.

In May last year, a French court found Depardieu guilty of sexual assault and sentenced him to 18 months in prison, suspended. It also ordered him to pay a total of €29,040 (about 42 million won) to the two women and to have his name added to France’s sex offender registry.

With the withdrawal of this appeal, the first-instance guilty verdict and sentence are now final.

Depardieu strongly denied the allegations at last year’s trial. He admitted to making sexual jokes and using vulgar language on set, but argued that grabbing the female props worker’s buttocks during an argument was not motivated by sexual intent.

He also faces legal proceedings over a separate rape allegation. Actress Charlotte Arnould filed a complaint in 2018, alleging that Depardieu had raped her at her home. In August 2025, an investigating judge requested that the case be sent to trial, and the Paris Court of Appeal is scheduled to decide on the 26th whether to refer it to trial. Depardieu denies this allegation.

Depardieu, who has represented French cinema as an actor for more than half a century, earned worldwide renown for his powerful physical presence and wide acting range. But his reputation has taken a major hit as inappropriate remarks toward women and sexual scandals have repeatedly come to light in recent years.

In particular, a documentary filmed during his 2018 visit to North Korea showed him repeatedly making obscene remarks and inappropriate gestures toward women, sparking controversy. There were even reports that he had made sexual jokes aimed at a 10-year-old girl. His decision to drop the appeal will stand as a symbol of the downfall of a veteran actor who once wielded enormous influence in French cinema.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Gérard Depardieu / AFP-Yonhap News Agency

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.