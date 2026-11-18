[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] The legendary Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) variety show Infinite Challenge, which ended several years ago, has once again been brought back into the spotlight for an astonishingly prophetic scene.

This comes as the recent scandal over cheating with AI smart glasses—which has sent shockwaves through the education sector and among exam takers—strikingly echoes an incident involving Yoo Jae-suk on the show 15 years ago.

The scene making headlines came from the “You’re Handsome” special of Infinite Challenge, which aired in March 2011. At the time, the seven members—Yoo Jae-suk, Park Myung-soo, Jeong Jun-ha, Jung Hyung-don, Noh Hong-chul, Haha and Gil—held an intense election campaign battle for the title of the handsomest man.

The issue arose over the promotional posters attached to the campaign vehicles. Unlike the other members’ photos, only Yoo Jae-suk’s had his trademark glasses put on it.

The members who spotted this raised suspicions of preferential treatment and protested vehemently, saying, “Glasses are against the rules” and “He has to take them off right now.”

Kim Tae-ho, the PD directing the scene, calmed things down by saying, “If you take that photo off, the original photo without glasses will be revealed,” and the commotion seemed to have died down for the time being.

But Yoo Jae-suk secretly pulled out a permanent marker, out of the other members’ sight, and went so far as to do something extraordinary: he drew glasses himself over his bare face in the poster.

The production team also identified it as “cheating” in an on-screen caption, prompting big laughs.

The clip is spreading rapidly, particularly on online forums and social media, ahead of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) on the 19th.

Internet users have been unable to hide their astonishment, saying, “They even filmed a scenario in advance where someone cheats using just a pair of glasses” and “As expected, Infinite Challenge has it all.”

In fact, cheating with AI smart devices fitted with ultra-small cameras and other equipment in glasses has recently emerged as a serious social problem at exam venues. Cases of AI smart glasses being abused for cheating have been uncovered one after another at essay exams at Yonsei University and the University of Seoul, as well as at middle and high schools nationwide. The fallout has grown with the confession by the top-ranked passer in the 63rd Certified Tax Accountant Examination to cheating with electronic devices and AI, along with suspicions surrounding a perfect scorer on the Law School Admission Test (LEET).

As the situation worsened, the Ministry of Education explicitly banned smart glasses from exam venues for this year’s CSAT.

Even after ending in 2018, Infinite Challenge continues to be brought back into the spotlight as it intersects with real-world issues both big and small, giving rise to the popular catchphrase “Infinite Challenge has it all.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.