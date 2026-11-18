[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] DJ DOC’s Lee Ha-neul revealed that he was thinking about remarrying his girlfriend.

A Shorts video titled “If I get married, I’ll do it with my current girlfriend” was posted on Lee Ha-neul’s YouTube channel on the 17th.

“If I get married, I’ll marry my current girlfriend. This hasn’t changed, and I’ve made up my mind. I won’t change,” Lee Ha-neul said, revealing his thoughts about remarrying his girlfriend.

“I shouldn’t say this definitively,” Lee Ha-neul said, before adding, “Anyway, there’s only one person I want to marry right now. It’s the girlfriend I’m currently seeing. If my girlfriend is by my side, I’ll stay by her side until the end. Until I die,” expressing his affection for her. He also emphasized, “I’m a consistent person. I’ve always been consistent.”

Meanwhile, Lee Ha-neul married a non-celebrity he had been dating for more than 10 years in 2018, but they divorced in 2020. Six years after the divorce, he revealed his girlfriend last September and also showed his support by promoting her channel.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.