[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Shim Eun-woo shared an update on her life after overcoming a hiatus from her career, now living a second life as a self-employed yoga studio owner.

In a video posted on the 17th to actor Choi Daniel’s YouTube channel, Shim Eun-woo, who had worked with him on the drama Fly High Butterfly, appeared as a guest and had an honest conversation.

When Choi Daniel asked about her life these days, Shim Eun-woo said, “I’m self-employed,” and shared that she is currently working as a yoga studio owner. She said she had previously run a yoga studio for about three years under the name Orchard Yoga, then closed it once and took a break of about two years before reopening the studio last September under the new name Sthita Yoga.

She explained the name of her new yoga studio, saying, “In Sanskrit, an ancient Indian language, Sthita means ‘firm,’ ‘steadfast,’ and ‘standing securely and steadily.’” She added, “It’s a name my yoga teacher came up with personally.”

She also shared her demanding daily routine as a yoga studio owner. “I get up at 5 a.m. every day to teach my first class at 6 a.m.,” Shim Eun-woo said. “Today, too, I got up at 5 a.m., finished two classes, and then rushed to the set.” She went on, “I teach the last class myself through 7 p.m., and by the time I get home, it’s well past 9,” describing the busy workday of a self-employed business owner.

Meanwhile, Shim Eun-woo went through a long hiatus after becoming embroiled in school bullying allegations in 2021. She later filed a complaint accusing the person identified as A of defamation, but the police issued a no-suspicion decision and did not refer the case to prosecutors, citing insufficient evidence.

At the time, representatives for Shim Eun-woo emphasized, “Although the case ultimately was not referred to prosecutors, we issued this statement both to clarify that no school bullying had been proven during the investigation and to correct the situation in which falsehoods had come to be treated as the truth. Clear evidence emerged during the investigation that Shim Eun-woo was not a school bullying perpetrator, and this was also stated in the investigation’s findings.” They went on to state, “From this point on, we hope Ms. Shim Eun-woo can free herself from the false accusation and misunderstanding that she is a ‘school bullying perpetrator’ and regain the life she lost,” bringing the controversy to a close.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.