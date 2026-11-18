Photo: KBS’s ‘Problem Child in House’

Photo: KBS’s ‘Problem Child in House’

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Young-rok] He is completely different from the days when he insisted on ironclad secrecy, even hiding his wife’s silhouette. Though he still speaks to her using the highest level of honorifics, singer Kim Jong-kook spoke candidly about newlywed life with his wife, who is nine years his junior.

On the 17th, Kim Jong-kook confessed his deep affection for his wife, as they entered their second year of marriage, on KBS2’s ‘Problem Child in House.’

Until he married a non-celebrity woman nine years his junior last September, Kim Jong-kook had insisted on keeping an extreme air of mystery. He seemed to have a fit even at the mere mention of his wife.

The wedding venue was kept secret, and even the guests were told where it would be only shortly before the ceremony. He strictly restricted photography and video recording, and has been so sensitive about protecting his privacy that he once immediately deleted a video from his YouTube channel simply because his wife’s silhouette was briefly visible in it.

But it seems he has become more at ease now that they have been married for over a year. On the show that day, Kim Jong-kook’s attitude had changed 180 degrees, and he showered his wife with praise.

The conversation got started by actor Kim Kang-woo, who appeared as a guest. He said he had spent two years practicing filming before launching his YouTube channel, and passed one million subscribers after revealing his face at his wife’s urging. He also mentioned that a video of him grocery shopping with family members, including his sister-in-law Han Hye-jin, had topped two million views and become his most-viewed video.

Inspired, Kim Jong-kook countered by revealing, to everyone’s surprise, that his pet name for his wife is ‘Cutie.’ He said he takes charge of the housework, from grocery shopping and washing dishes to sorting recyclables and cleaning, and drew laughs by saying, ‘She treats me so well,’ using the same deferential honorifics for her as ever.

He also made no secret of his deep trust and respect for his wife. Kim Jong-kook praised her, saying, ‘My wife is very responsible. Even when I’m about to eat something without much thought, she tries to make sure I have everything I need,’ and, ‘I’m an impulsive “P” who lives without making plans, but my wife always plans everything precisely. I watch her and learn, thinking, “That’s how I should do it.”’ He went on, ‘She’s also really good at showing respect to her elders. There are so many things to admire about her that I’d have to pick just a few,’ unabashedly showing just how devoted he is to his wife.

A growing number of stars, including Kim Kang-woo and Lee Min-jung, are naturally sharing their everyday lives with their spouses on YouTube. Now that Kim Jong-kook, too, has begun to ease open the door he kept so firmly shut, attention is focused on whether he will one day share moments with his wife on his own YouTube channel.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.