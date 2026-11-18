[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Broadcaster Choi Dong-seok has partly won an appeal in a damages suit over an alleged affair against A, a male acquaintance of his ex-wife, broadcaster Park Ji-yoon, and the amount of compensation is also drawing attention.

YouTuber Lee Jin-ho shared details related to the appellate ruling on the 18th through his YouTube channel, “Respect Lee Jin-ho.”

Lee Jin-ho said, “The amount in damages the court awarded against Mr. A, Park Ji-yoon’s male friend, was 30 million won.”

He continued, “That is considered a very substantial amount in a damages suit against a third party in an affair case. Most importantly, the court recognized a substantial portion of the damages claim against A, which had been dismissed in the first-instance proceedings.”

Earlier, on the 16th, the family-law appellate panel of the Jeju District Court ruled partly in favor of the plaintiff in Choi Dong-seok’s damages suit against A.

The first-instance court had dismissed Choi Dong-seok’s claim, but the outcome changed after he appealed. It was reported that Park Ji-yoon was excluded as a party to the case in the appeal, with A as the sole defendant.

The lawsuits over alleged affairs involving the two emerged during their divorce. Choi Dong-seok and Park Ji-yoon married in 2009 and had a son and a daughter, but announced their separation in October 2023. It later became known that, as they proceeded with their divorce, they had filed affair-related lawsuits against each other.

At the time, Park Ji-yoon denied allegations of an affair in connection with her relationship with A, explaining that her meeting in the United States was with a longtime friend who lived there. Choi Dong-seok also said that he had not engaged in any unlawful conduct during their marriage.

In January 2025, the Jeju District Court dismissed both Choi Dong-seok’s suit against A and Park Ji-yoon’s suit against B, a woman. Park Ji-yoon did not appeal the ruling, while Choi Dong-seok appealed the decision regarding A.

It was reported that, unlike the first-instance ruling, the appeals court recognized A’s liability for damages and awarded 30 million won in compensation.

Choi Dong-seok and Park Ji-yoon met as members of the 30th cohort of KBS announcers and later married. They have continued to face various legal issues related to their divorce proceedings.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.