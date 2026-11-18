Park Myung-soo. Photo by reporter Song Jeong-heon,

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] Broadcaster Park Myung-soo shared heartfelt remarks befitting a parent of a College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) candidate, a day before the exam.

On the opening of KBS Cool FM’s “Park Myung-soo’s Radio Show,” broadcast on the 18th, Park Myung-soo mentioned the 2027 CSAT, scheduled for tomorrow (the 19th), and expressed strong anger over the recent AI cheating controversy.

That day, Park Myung-soo began, “I’m not good at studying, so I don’t have much to say. But hard work never betrays you.” He then took aim at the AI cheating scandal that has recently shaken the testing community, delivering an unrestrained rebuke: “Even if you get a good score through (AI) cheating, will you succeed in life? Filthy people.”

There was a particular reason Park Myung-soo reacted so strongly. His daughter Lucia, who was mentioned repeatedly in the past on shows including MBC’s “Infinite Challenge,” was born in 2008 and is also a high school senior preparing for the CSAT this year. Having spent the year as a parent of a test-taker and watched Lucia, who was recently admitted through early admissions to the creative writing department at Korea National University of Arts, he understood more deeply than anyone the desperation of students and families who had prepared through blood, sweat and tears.

Park Myung-soo urged, “Please make sure the efforts of those who have spent a year or two preparing for the exam don’t go to waste—even if that means applying cutting-edge technology (to prevent cheating).”

On calls from some quarters to postpone the CSAT, he said, “I hear the education authorities are doing their best to prevent cheating,” but also shared his candid view: “What can they do at this point? It may not be realistic to postpone an exam that’s just around the corner. Above all, those who have worked hard must not be disadvantaged.”

Finally, he rebuked those contemplating cheating: “Don’t ruin your life by doing something pointless. If you’ve had that thought, just don’t go to the exam site.” He added, “As a parent of a test-taker myself, I feel deeply troubled.”

Meanwhile, the so-called “Tax Kitty” scandal, sparked recently when the nationwide top scorer on the tax accountant exam confessed to AI-assisted cheating, has spread beyond various qualification exams to the CSAT. Major entrance-exam instructors and education influencers, including Hyun Woo-jin, Lee Ji-young and Kang Seong-tae, called for postponing the CSAT and establishing effective measures to block AI cheating. A constitutional petition seeking a delay was even filed, but the education authorities are sticking to their plan to proceed with the exam and maintain thorough on-site monitoring.

Reporter Kim Young-rok, lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.