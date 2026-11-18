◇‘Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny.’ Image source: SBS

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] The episode of SBS’s ‘Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny’ aired on the 17th featured Yeo Esther and Hong Hye-geol’s trip to Hong Kong.

On the show, Yeo Esther named her 50s as the best years of her life, but Hong Hye-geol said their relationship had been so difficult at the time that they lived separately, and asked if that was because her business was doing well.

When Hong Hye-geol asked her to choose between the company’s revenue falling to one-tenth of its current level and getting divorced, Yeo Esther chose divorce without hesitation, explaining, “Hye-geol is someone I can get back together with.”

When Hong Hye-geol expressed his hurt, Yeo Esther said, “If you’re hurt that much, I’ll sell the company,” drawing attention.

ESTHER FORMULA, whose CEO is Yeo Esther, is a health supplement company founded in 2008. Under the ‘Yeo Esther’ brand, it sells a range of products, including probiotics, vitamins and glutathione. After recording revenue of 323.6 billion won in 2023, it slowed to 278.9 billion won in 2024, before recovering to 296.5 billion won in 2025. Building on its domestic business, the company has entered Asian markets including China, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. It has also joined Japan’s online shopping platform Qoo10 and Southeast Asia’s e-commerce platform Shopee. In the United States, it is expanding its overseas reach by establishing a subsidiary and production facilities in California and strengthening its local production and sales base.

Meanwhile, Yeo Esther previously received advice on expanding her overseas business and diversifying her markets when she appeared last spring on Disney+’s variety show ‘Battle of Fates.’ Tarot master Monad advised her, “You shouldn’t operate in just one place. You have to establish a presence in several places and move forward.” Yeo said she had placed her products in around 1,000 convenience stores and pharmacies in Japan and had even built a factory in the United States. She later disclosed that she had also generated about 4 billion won in sales in just five minutes through live commerce in China.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.