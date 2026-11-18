[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Rapper Yang Hong-won, who has been caught up in affair allegations, left a cryptic post.

On the 17th, Yang Hong-won promoted his new song ‘Edenmate (EDENMATE+)’ alongside a post that read, ‘No one will know what it feels like to lose a family.’

The lyrics of ‘Edenmate+,’ the new song he promoted alongside his cryptic post about his feelings, are also drawing attention. The song includes lyrics such as, ‘I can’t sleep because I don’t feel like going to sleep / I don’t want to be the first to ask what everyone’s doing tonight / Now I have to go alone, something I knew even in my dreams / On the third night again, now I have to live through a day,’ and ‘Three beauties, four mistakes, relationships—I should just throw them away / Even if you miss someone, hold back; you have to live too, not die.’

As controversy has recently erupted over affair rumors involving Yang Hong-won, the remark is drawing even more attention.

Rapper Yang Hong-won married former model Won Hyun-joo on the 18th of last month, after eight years of dating. The couple had recently received a lot of love for videos on their YouTube channel showing them raising their daughter, who was born in 2024. Their wedding was met with many congratulations, but just five days later, on the 23rd, allegations that Yang had been unfaithful emerged, causing a stir. The accuser claimed that Yang had accompanied another woman to a motel in the past. His agency confirmed that Yang had gone to a motel but denied that any intimate acts had taken place. Yang and the woman later each filed a complaint against the accuser, with Yang alleging extortion and the woman alleging violations of the Anti-Stalking Act and defamation through the publication of false information.

Won Hyun-joo later deleted all the photos of Yang Hong-won and their daughter posted on social media and unfollowed his account. Yang Hong-won has also deleted all the photos of Won Hyun-joo.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.