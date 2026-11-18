[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] The team behind 'The Great Escape' edited out some of actor Go Kyung-pyo's footage after his drunk-driving incident.

The team behind the TVING original 'The Great Escape: Urban Legends' (hereafter 'The Great Escape') released a highlight teaser video on the 18th titled 'Would You Like to Enter the World of Urban Legends?'

The roughly 1-minute-and-30-second video showed the members investigating five urban legends hidden throughout the city. They trembled with fear at the intense horror, saying, 'This is driving me crazy,' and were chased by something, saying, 'If it catches us, we're in big trouble.'

Go Kyung-pyo's individual shots were gone from the video, but he could still be seen here and there in group shots. This was because there were many scenes of 'The Great Escape' members huddled tightly together in fear. His individual scenes were edited out, but not all the group scenes could be removed, resulting in what was called a 'partial edit.'

Viewers who saw this responded with comments such as, 'I've never seen such a nuisance,' 'The production team must have had a hard time editing him as if he hadn't appeared,' and 'I'm worried the editing will disrupt the flow,' expressing sympathy for the crew's hard work. Some also criticized the 'trouble' caused by Go Kyung-pyo's drunk driving.

Meanwhile, at around 3:30 a.m. on the 14th, Go Kyung-pyo was driving a sedan while intoxicated on a road near Donggyo-dong in Seoul's Mapo District when he collided with a cleaning truck that was in motion. The alcohol test showed that his blood alcohol concentration was above 0.08%, the threshold for license revocation, and an employee of the cleaning company, identified as A, sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Go Kyung-pyo said, 'It was entirely my fault to get behind the wheel after drinking,' and added, 'I will cooperate fully with the police investigation. I will take the necessary steps to address the harm caused by the accident and accept full responsibility for any consequences of the authorities' decision.' He also announced that he would suspend all his activities.

In response, the team behind 'The Great Escape,' which was scheduled to be released on December 2, began re-editing the show to reduce Go Kyung-pyo's screen time.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.