[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Yoon Jin-yi sighed despite having a closet full of designer clothes.

On the 17th, a video titled “What’s in an Actress’s Closet? Yoon Jin-yi’s Closet Revealed!” was posted on Yoon Jin-yi’s YouTube channel.

That day, Yoon Jin-yi showed her closet. “When people come over to my house, they say I have fewer clothes than they expected for an actress. I keep only the things I wear a lot, and I also pass many of them on,” she said. “I used to like formal, classic clothes, but these days I wear a lot of casual clothes.”

Yoon Jin-yi introduced several expensive padded coats, calling them her “staple items.” “They’re essential in winter. I’ve gotten rid of all my heavy clothes. Now I feel like I only wear lightweight things,” she said.

She also showed off her designer coats. “I used to wear feminine coats a lot. I feel like I’m suddenly going to cry. I don’t wear them now. Where would I even go wearing this?” she lamented.

Her walk-in closet was also full of sparkly clothes. Wearing a flashy sparkly jacket, Yoon Jin-yi said, “I wore it once in a drama, too, but it makes me feel like I’m all dressed up to go somewhere. I wore it when I was dating, too. I wanted to show off something this glamorous to create an autumn mood.” Her husband couldn’t take his eyes off her transformed style, and the production crew also admired her, saying, “You look like you’re in a girl group.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.