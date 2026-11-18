[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] IVE member Jang Won-young has become a 'Disney princess.'

Jang Won-young was specially invited as an honorary guest to 'Disney Christmas Magic' and attended the 'Disney Christmas' event held at Hong Kong Disneyland on the 17th.

Jang Won-young paired a red mini dress with pearl accessories, transforming into a Christmas-themed 'Disney princess,' and visited a Frozen-themed area decorated for the holiday. She took commemorative photos with the animated characters Olaf, Anna and Elsa, and shared her positive energy as she greeted fans with a bright smile.

She also took part in the 'Holiday Wish Come True' tree-lighting ceremony on Disneyland's Main Street, U.S.A., creating a special moment by making a wish in front of the Christmas tree alongside Goofy, a first for Hong Kong Disneyland.

Jang Won-young said, "It was a magical moment, as if I had stepped into a movie. I hope everyone has a wonderful time with their loved ones this Christmas."

IVE, of which Jang Won-young is a member, successfully wrapped up promotions for its mini-album 'Looks Can Kill,' released in October. The group continues its sensational run after taking home five awards at the '2026 Melon Music Awards,' including the grand prize for 'Best Song of the Year.'

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.