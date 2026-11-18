[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Actress Shin Eun-jung made her presence felt as a key player.

In JTBC's weekend drama 'Final Table,' which aired on the 14th and 15th, Kang Han's (Paul Ahn) birth secret came to light during an unscripted live competition that Baek Hyun-joo (Cha Ji-yeon) had pushed ahead with in pursuit of buzz. Watching the broadcast, Pyeongyeon Group Chairwoman Moon Hae-sun (Jang Young-nam) was stunned when Kang Han acknowledged that he was Kang San's son and realized that he was her own biological son.

As the tragic truth about the mother and son came to light, the story of Yoon Jung-sook (Shin Eun-jung), an intangible cultural heritage artisan and master of traditional fermented sauces, emerged as a key link in the drama.

Yoon Jung-sook is the longtime friend to whom the cool-headed Moon Hae-sun can open her heart—the only person she can confide in. She was also the secret ally who quietly helped Kang Han, as a child, visit Kang San without Moon Hae-sun knowing. The woman who had always exuded cool charisma and anchored the competition on 'The Table: K Chef 2026' was, in fact, at the center of a complicated web of relationships. Attention turned to what choice Yoon Jung-sook, the only one who knows the truth, would make as Moon Hae-sun reeled from the live-broadcast revelation and Kang Han faced a crisis.

In particular, Shin Eun-jung heightened the audience's immersion with a nuanced portrayal of Yoon Jung-sook's inner world, using a steady gaze and restrained emotional performance to convey both her longtime friend's secret and the young chef's pain.

'Final Table' airs every Saturday at 10:40 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 p.m., and is also available on Disney+ and Prime Video.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.