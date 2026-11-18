[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Taeyeon of Girls' Generation colors a lonely autumn night.

Taeyeon will release her fourth full-length album, 'Unspecial,' on the 30th. The included track 'Toothache' is an R&B song that builds up warm, richly textured instrumental sounds, leaving a deep, lingering impression. Its lyrics are striking for likening to a toothache the irony of putting off a breakup and continuing to get hurt because, painful as it is, the pain itself has become familiar.

Another track, 'Parachute,' is a medium-tempo R&B song that blends emotional strings, rich keyboards, and soulful drums around an acoustic guitar. It likens to a parachute a breakup declared at the end of a love in which everything had been given, in order not to lose oneself any further.

'Cheers' is an alternative R&B song whose powerful drums, upbeat guitar strumming, and catchy post-chorus leave a lingering impression. It tells the story of lovers who say that, rather than lamenting possibilities that never came or that they cannot have, they should celebrate the present they share and savor it fully.

Taeyeon made her solo debut in 2015 with her first mini-album, 'I,' building her own musical world and launching the 'Trust-and-Listen-to-Taeyeon' legend (Taeyeon is a singer whose music you can trust and listen to). She proved her limitless musical range by taking on genres including traditional ballads 'If' and 'Can You Hear Me?', the jazz-inspired '11:11,' alternative pop's 'Four Seasons,' nu-disco's 'INVU,' and R&B's 'To. X.' In particular, every song she released topped major music charts, and she continued to set unprecedented records as a solo artist, including becoming the first Korean female solo singer to surpass 300,000 cumulative sales for a single album, selling out every seat at her solo concert at KSPO DOME, and successfully completing an Asia tour.

As she marks the 11th anniversary of her solo debut with a deeper emotional sensibility in focus, listeners' anticipation is growing for the new music Taeyeon will share.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.