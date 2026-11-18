[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Former MBC announcer Lim Hyun-ju, who has left the broadcaster, shared her mixed feelings as she looked back on a tumultuous day amid controversy over quitting after taking parental leave.

On the 18th, Lim Hyun-ju posted several photos on her social media along with the message, “My first day as a free person came with quite a noisy initiation. It’s time to bring out the mindset I’ve learned over time.”

She continued, “Separating what I can do from what I can’t control. Enjoying the path I want to take. Listening to those around me,” and added, “Because love in real life is much kinder and deeper.” It appeared to be a sign of her determination to focus on her own life despite the controversy that erupted just after she left the company.

In the photos, Lim Hyun-ju takes a selfie in front of a mirror, wearing a light blue shirt and beige pants. She smiles with her long hair falling naturally over her shoulders, dressed neatly. Another photo shows a cup of red tea, words written on a desk, and a London bookstore lined with Korean-language books.

On the 17th, Lim Hyun-ju had also shared her first glimpse of daily life after leaving the company, calling it “Day one as a free person.” She said, “Daily life goes at my own pace,” and shared that she had dropped off her children, taken her mother to the hospital, and then read the writing of an author she likes at a café.

She also shared the comfort she received from her husband, Daniel Tudor, amid the controversy. Daniel, who was in London at the time, heard what his wife had to say and joked, “There's no such thing as bad publicity” (there is no such thing as bad publicity).

Lim Hyun-ju explained her husband’s response, saying, “Of course, it was meant as a joke. There are many ways to offer comfort,” and, “It’s the kind of bittersweet joke that only someone who knows me well could make.” She added, “I like Daniel like this,” expressing her affection for him.

Earlier, on the 16th, Lim Hyun-ju announced that she was leaving MBC, where she had worked for 13 years and 8 months. She joined the broadcaster as an announcer through open recruitment in 2013 and said that, after much deliberation, she would seek new possibilities outside the company.

But controversy over her use of parental leave erupted shortly after she announced her departure. Some online users claimed that Lim Hyun-ju had taken parental leave twice, for a total of 1 year and 9 months, then quit without returning to work. Opinions were divided between those who said parental leave should be viewed as an individual’s legitimate right and those who said the workload borne by colleagues should also be considered.

In response, Lim Hyun-ju issued a statement on the 17th to correct inaccurate reports. She explained, “For both of my pregnancies, I continued appearing on live broadcasts until full term, and after taking about three months of maternity leave each time, I returned straight to the programs I had been hosting.” She countered that “I first took parental leave in January this year and was on leave for about 10 months,” and that claims of “two periods of parental leave” and “1 year and 9 months of parental leave” were untrue. She also said that although some of the parental leave she had originally planned to take remained, she chose to end her leave early and resign, emphasizing, “I have always done my best in my role. I hope the facts, at least, will be conveyed accurately.”

Lim Hyun-ju married writer from the United Kingdom Daniel Tudor in 2023, and they have two daughters.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.