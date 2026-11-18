[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] BigBang member G-Dragon showed that his loyalty remains strong.

During a performance on the 17th at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong, part of BigBang’s 20th-anniversary world tour “XX: COSMOS,” G-Dragon mentioned YANG HYUN SUK of YG Entertainment (hereafter YG).

He expressed his gratitude, saying, “I may only be the daddy, but he is BigBang’s godfather. He’s the one who sees the big picture. A big round of applause for YG.”

G-Dragon first caught YANG HYUN SUK’s attention in 2001, when he was 13, by participating as the youngest rapper on the album “Korea Hip-Hop Flex,” and went on to join YG. He trained as its first hip-hop trainee for about six years, until BigBang debuted in August 2006. During that time, YANG HYUN SUK assigned him to “write one song every week,” helping him hone his production skills. The experience became an important foundation for BigBang’s later musical achievements.

YANG HYUN SUK formed BigBang around G-Dragon and Taeyang, giving G-Dragon the authority to produce, write lyrics and compose music. This helped BigBang establish itself as a skilled production group rather than a factory-made idol group. For about 20 years afterward, G-Dragon and YANG HYUN SUK worked side by side as key partners, building YG’s musical color and brand identity together.

Although G-Dragon’s exclusive contract with YG ended in 2023 and he moved to Galaxy Corporation, their connection continued. Even after their parting, YANG HYUN SUK transferred the relevant trademark rights to support G-Dragon’s activities without compensation. G-Dragon also lent his support by contributing “Drip,” the title track of YG girl group BABYMONSTER’s first full-length album.

Even after their formal relationship ended, the two have continued their warm personal companionship, and their story is resonating deeply in the often-harsh entertainment industry.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.