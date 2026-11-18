[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Actress Go Woo-ri, formerly of the group Rainbow, shared a glimpse of the realities of parenting a little over a month after giving birth, saying her son’s “back sensor” meant she couldn’t even sit down.

On the 18th, Go Woo-ri posted a video on her social media with the caption, “Back sensor fully developed. Get up, Mom... lol. On the way to the 100-day miracle.”

The video showed Go Woo-ri holding her son, dressed in striped pajamas and comfortable slippers. As she cautiously tried to sit down in front of the living room sofa, she got back up in response to the baby. The sight of Go Woo-ri standing and soothing her son showed the exhausting day-to-day reality of parenting for a new mom. Unable to sit comfortably even for a moment, she shared her struggles with the witty phrase “back sensor fully developed.”

Go Woo-ri gave birth to her first son on October 6. The following day, she announced the news on social media, saying, “Our little blessing arrived safe and sound, with a strong cry. May everyone who cheered us on be blessed.”

A week after giving birth, she also showed her son for the first time, expressing her affection as she said, “I think our Jun looks a lot like his dad. Phew, what a relief.”

Go Woo-ri married a businessman five years her senior in 2022. Four years into their marriage, she welcomed their first son and continues to share updates about childbirth and parenting on social media.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.