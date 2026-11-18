[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Rapper Yang Hong-won, who denied the affair allegations, has once again opened up about how he feels.

On the 17th, Yang Hong-won promoted his new song on his account, saying, “No one knows what it feels like to lose your family. Finally, I got Edenmate+.”

“Edenmate+” is a trap-based song that conveys his determination to break free from the shackles of a past in which he struggled with the intense isolation that followed a controversy over his private life and to move toward success. Its autobiographical lyrics stand out, including “Now I have to go alone,” “Three beauties, four mistakes. I should just throw away these connections,” and “I don’t care what the other side says. I still do well and shine. A luxury-brand girl wants to get high with me (Fxch the other side still shine Designer girl wanna get high.”

But despite Yang Hong-won’s latest statement about how he feels, the response has been cold. Netizens reacted harshly, saying, “You reap what you sow.” They criticized him with comments including, “Wasn’t it you who went to the motel and did that? Then weren’t you the one who left, rather than the one who was left?” “It was your own fault, so who are you blaming?” “The woman was more shocked,” “Did someone threaten you with a knife?” and “There are people you can go with and people you shouldn’t go with, but you went with someone others would suspect, and to a place they’d find suspicious.”

Yang Hong-won married model Won Hyun-ju on October 18. The two registered their marriage in 2023 and welcomed their daughter, Lua, in 2024.

But just five days after the wedding, allegations of an affair emerged. Someone claimed that Yang Hong-won had gone to a motel with another woman. Yang’s side said that while it was true he went to the motel with the woman, there had been no intimate behavior in the room, and announced plans to take legal action against the accuser.

The accuser then apologized, saying they had posted the exposé out of resentment after Yang Hong-won refused to lend them 300,000 won when they urgently needed cash. They said that although they had seen Yang and the woman enter a motel together, they did not know whether the two were having an affair.

But Yang Hong-won and Won Hyun-ju unfollowed each other. They also deleted all posts related to the wedding. Won, who had stopped posting on social media after the controversy, recently reopened her account, deleted all posts related to Yang, and left only three photos of herself on her feed.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.