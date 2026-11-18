[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] It belatedly emerged that a petition had been submitted to the National Assembly on the day actor Go Kyung-pyo caused a drunk-driving accident, calling for an amendment to the law to restrict broadcast appearances by celebrities fined for drunk driving.

Petitioner A submitted a petition on the 14th to the National Assembly's e-Petition website, calling for an amendment to the Broadcasting Act to restrict appearances on broadcast media by celebrities sentenced to imprisonment or a more severe punishment for drunk driving, or fined at or above a specified threshold.

A said, "There should be a legal basis to restrict celebrities who have been punished for drunk driving from appearing on all broadcast media for a set period or permanently."

A went on to say, "Even after causing controversy through drunk driving, celebrities who enjoy enormous influence and high earnings return to television after only a brief period of self-reflection and stand before the public as if nothing had happened." A added, "There is a significant risk that celebrities who build their careers on public popularity and have a particularly strong influence on teenagers will create the false perception throughout society that 'drunk driving is a minor mistake that can be forgiven after taking a short break' by appearing on television openly despite committing the serious crime of drunk driving."

Coincidentally, news of Go Kyung-pyo's drunk-driving accident broke on the very day the petition was submitted, drawing attention to the petition as well.

At around 3:30 a.m. on the 14th, Go Kyung-pyo collided with a sanitation truck traveling on the road while driving his car in Donggyo-dong, Mapo District, Seoul. A police breath test at the scene found his blood alcohol concentration to be at least 0.08%, the level at which a driver's license is revoked.

Go Kyung-pyo's drunk-driving accident also had an immediate impact on the broadcasting industry.

The team behind MBC's How Do You Play?, which aired on the day news of the accident broke, made urgent edits ahead of the regular broadcast. The next day, tvN's Sixth Sense: B-Side also removed a substantial number of Go Kyung-pyo's solo scenes and personal remarks. On the 18th, the team behind tvN's The Village Barber 2 also said, "Everyone on the production team will do our utmost to minimize viewers' discomfort without disrupting the viewing experience."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.