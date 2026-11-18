[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group KiiiKiii has also taken over the fashion world with its “Gen Z vibe.”

KiiiKiii was selected to appear on the cover and in a pictorial for the November issue of Super ELLE China.

KiiiKiii captivated audiences by appearing as five girls, each with a distinct personality, under the theme “House Party.” The members’ relaxed and witty poses—sitting around a dining table and enjoying themselves, blowing their hair with a hair dryer, and climbing into a cabinet to gaze at the camera—made even the familiar setting of home feel special.

A video released alongside the photos also drew attention, showing KiiiKiii freely letting their imaginations run wild in their own spaces, from picking up a telephone receiver with playful expressions to listening to music in a bathtub.

KiiiKiii is building an impressive career, sweeping grand prizes at various music award shows in South Korea. Their popularity in China is especially strong. With “Pop Off Pop Off,” the title track of their third mini-album, WhyKiiiKiii, released in August, they charted on QQ Music’s New Songs, Popular Songs and Rising charts. They also swept major charts, including Kugou Music’s New Songs and Korean-language charts and Apple Music China’s Top 100, and took the No. 1 spot on Kugou Music’s Korean chart. On the strength of these achievements, KiiiKiii won a spot among the Top 10 Artists on QQ Music’s 2026 Q3 Peak Chart and was named “Most Popular Korean-Language Album” on the official third-quarter music chart released by Wangyi Music.

They are also winning over local fans with their “Gen Z vibe,” having been invited to perform at halftime during the NBA China Games 2026, held in Macau in October, and to appear at the fan festival NBA House Macau 2026.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.