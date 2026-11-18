[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] The internet is once again abuzz as a series of accusatory comments based on past experiences serving actor Cha Ye-ryun in stores have emerged, after she flatly denied allegations of school bullying and even hinted at legal action.

A post making allegations by user A, who claimed to have previously worked in the luxury goods department of a department store, has drawn attention after appearing in the comments on Cha Ye-ryun’s personal social media post two days ago, on the 16th.

Recalling an occasion when A personally served Cha Ye-ryun while working there, A wrote, “Her personality is no joke. I’ve met all kinds of celebrities, but she’s the one I remember most. I knew this would blow up someday.”

Another user, B, also chimed in, saying they had often heard negative things about Cha Ye-ryun, and left a comment urging an apology to the victim.

The actual identities of the people who wrote these comments and the truth of their claims have not been verified at all.

Even so, as the controversy shows little sign of subsiding, criticism of Cha Ye-ryun’s past conduct and attitude continues to mount on her social media account.

The controversy surrounding Cha Ye-ryun began on the 29th of last month in an online community.

At the time, the poster claimed to have been bullied during their school years by an actress born in 1985 who attended Junggye Middle School in Seoul. Based on clues in the post, Cha Ye-ryun was identified as the person in question.

After the allegations sparked a stir, her agency, HB Entertainment, immediately dismissed them as “groundless.” But as additional claims continued to surface online, the agency issued another official statement, saying, “We take very seriously the current situation in which unverified claims and speculation raised anonymously are repeatedly spreading and criticism is even being directed at the actor’s family.” It said it would take legal action over the spread of false information and personal attacks.

Despite the agency signaling a tough response, the repercussions appear to be continuing.

After Cha Ye-ryun was already the subject of speculation that the controversy had derailed her ongoing group-buying events for kimchi jjim and aprons, comments left two days ago by someone claiming to have worked in a luxury department store have now also spread belatedly. The public’s cold attitude toward Cha Ye-ryun shows little sign of thawing.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.