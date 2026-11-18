[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The agency representing Park Kyung-ryul of the group A2O SOUL has categorically denied allegations about his private life.

Modhaus, his agency, said on the 17th, “After reviewing the information about Park Kyung-ryul that has recently been circulating online, we confirmed that there was nothing that posed a legal or ethical issue.”

After a debut teaser was released in July, posts making allegations about Park Kyung-ryul spread widely, particularly on online communities and social media. Anonymous internet users claimed that, when he was a minor, Park Kyung-ryul associated with what they called a “school-bully crowd,” regularly drank and smoked, and visited adult entertainment establishments. They released some old photos of him with acquaintances and screenshots of messages. There were also claims that he had inappropriate relationships with multiple people of the opposite sex, including allegations of two-timing, and had behaved rudely toward them.

His agency responded, “We are continuously monitoring related posts and their circulation. We ask that you stop indiscriminately posting and spreading unverified rumors and speculative information. We sincerely thank our fans for always sending us their love and support. We will continue to do our utmost to protect the reputation and rights of our artists.”

A2O SOUL is a 24-member multinational boy group under Modhaus that debuted on August 11, 2025. Its first unit, unevermet, debuted at the time, and its second unit, yesweare, joined in January this year. The third unit, itsnotover, launched in July. The group later held Gravity, a fan-participation vote, from the 19th of last month through the 5th, selecting four of nine candidates as final members to complete the 24-member lineup. Park Kyung-ryul was selected along with Yoon Seon-jae, Gu Do-hyeong, and Kim Ji-hu.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.