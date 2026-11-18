[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Broadcaster Park Seul-gi surprised everyone by revealing the sex of her third child.

On the 18th, Park Seul-gi posted a gender-reveal video for her third child on her account. She shared it right away, saying, “This is the gender reveal you were most curious about, since I have two daughters.”

The video showed Park Seul-gi telling her mother the sex of her third child. When blue paper, symbolizing a boy, fluttered through the air, her mother rejoiced, saying, “What a surprise. So Seul-gi can have a son, too.”

Coincidentally, Park Seul-gi’s mother is also said to have given birth to and raised two daughters and one son. Her mother offered her daughter heartfelt congratulations, saying, “How amazing. Congratulations.”

Born in 1986, Park Seul-gi is 40 this year. She married a non-celebrity in 2016 and welcomed two daughters in 2020 and 2024. Earlier, on the 15th, she surprised everyone by announcing her third pregnancy in a post that read, “Welcome to the family, our last piece,” and received many congratulations.

The prenatal nickname for her third child is “Gamtan.” Park Seul-gi has said she is already seven months pregnant, and attention is focused on whether she will complete the “golden lineup” of two daughters and one son.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.