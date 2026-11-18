[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedienne Park Sae-mi candidly revealed how her husband’s hair loss was progressing, along with a family history of hair loss on his side of the family. Her husband had previously made headlines as a ‘Byeon Woo-seok look-alike.’

A video titled ‘We’re Revealing Our Entire Newlywed Home in a 30-Pyeong Seoul Apartment (ft. My Husband)’ was released on the YouTube channel Annyeonghase-mi on the 17th.

With her husband operating the camera, Park Sae-mi gave an unfiltered tour of every corner of their newlywed home in Seoul: an apartment in the 30-pyeong range, rented under a hybrid deposit-and-monthly-rent arrangement. As she showed their unvarnished day-to-day home life, she spotted her husband’s hair-loss medication on a kitchen shelf, and the revelations began.

When her husband hurriedly explained, “I haven’t taken hair-loss medication in quite a while,” Park Sae-mi bluntly hit him with the facts: “I saw signs of hair loss on my husband’s head.”

Then, seemingly concerned about her in-laws, she addressed the camera: “I don’t know if my father-in-law will watch this video, but my father-in-law is shiny up top.” Her blunt revelation of a family history of hair loss on her in-laws’ side turned the scene into a roar of laughter.

Park Sae-mi delivered a pointed joke: “When I asked about his grandfather, I heard that he was bald too. Then even if it skips a generation, doesn’t that mean he’s still hit the jackpot?”

Her husband hurriedly tried to smooth things over, saying, “From what I’ve heard from doctors, hair-loss genes are said to follow the maternal grandfather’s side.”

Park Sae-mi looked relieved when she was told that her husband’s maternal grandfather had a full head of hair until he died. “My husband was prescribed hair-loss medication and took it for about a year. His hair got really thick,” she said. She added, “If you think you’re starting to see even the slightest signs of hair loss, I urge you to give it a try sooner rather than later.” Her practical advice, drawn from experience, brought both warmth and laughter.

Park Sae-mi married florist Kim Jun-yeon on the 18th of last month. Her husband, Kim Jun-yeon, is one year younger than she is and attracted considerable attention for his handsome looks resembling actor Byeon Woo-seok. The two met through an introduction by a personal trainer and married after dating for about two years.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.