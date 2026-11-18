Photo source: Lee Hyori's Instagram

Photo source: Lee Hyori's Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Fin.K.L members Lee Hyori, Lee Jin, Sung Yu-ri and Ock Joo-hyun shared photos of themselves reunited as a full group.

On the 17th, Lee Hyori posted several photos on her Instagram Story with Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu-ri. The photos showed the four standing side by side on a rainy street at night, smiling broadly or posing with their shoulders pressed together. Fin.K.L's “Blue Rain” played in the background, bringing back memories of their debut days.

Lee Hyori showed that her close friendship with Lee Jin had not changed, sharing an umbrella with her and wrapping an arm around her waist. She also posted a photo of Ock Joo-hyun and Sung Yu-ri gazing affectionately at each other and tagged both of their accounts. Ock Joo-hyun also shared a photo with the members on her social media.

Lee Jin also shared on her Instagram that same day the full-group Fin.K.L photo posted by Lee Hyori, letting people know she had met up with the members. She posted a selfie and a full-length photo wearing a white T-shirt and a black leather skirt, adding the caption, “A little style flex lol.” Sung Yu-ri caught the eye with her signature bright smile in photos with the members. Her husband, former professional golfer Ahn Sung-hyun, had his acquittal finalized by the Supreme Court on the 12th in connection with charges of soliciting the listing of a virtual asset, fraud and receiving bribes through breach of trust.

Fin.K.L, which debuted in 1998, is a leading first-generation girl group with numerous hit songs, including “Blue Rain,” “To My Boyfriend,” “Eternal Love” and “Now.” After releasing the 2005 digital single “Forever Fin.K.L,” the group suspended its activities and reunited as a full group in 2019 on the JTBC variety show Camping Club. Last September, the group made official its return to full-group activities after about 21 years and said it would present a range of projects over the next two years, including new music and performances, as well as documentaries, variety shows, exhibitions and brand collaborations.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.