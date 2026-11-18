Photo: YouTube screenshot/Sportschosun DB

As Haewon's so-called 'skin-and-bones' figure raises concerns, footage of her opening up about the pressure she feels over her appearance is being revisited. Haewon is a member of the group NMIXX.

On the 17th, remarks Haewon made in a past livestream about her thoughts on appearance drew attention on online communities and social media.

The moment came last August while Haewon was communicating with fans. At the time, she candidly shared her thoughts: "People are very interested in the midface these days. I don't know how we came to look at people's faces down to the nanometer, but since I work in the most appearance-sensitive industry, I find myself paying attention to it."

Haewon went on to talk about her concerns over her appearance, while asking her fans to see things differently. She said, "You all shouldn't do that. You're already pretty, beautiful, and lovely just as you are, so don't worry about that—wear what you want to wear."

These remarks are drawing attention again as Haewon's slim physique has recently become a topic of discussion. In the entertainment industry and online, the so-called 'skin-and-bones' figure—meaning an extremely thin body—is attracting attention, while concerns continue over an atmosphere that regards excessive weight loss and a thin physique as ideal.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.