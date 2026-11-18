[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] The latest on former baseball player-turned-broadcaster Jae-gyun Hwang has been revealed: he competed in an athletic event alongside a female partner. He drew attention for posing affectionately shoulder to shoulder with her while shirtless.

On the 18th, a female participant who competed with Hwang in a HYROX event posted several photos of the two together and a lengthy message on her social media account.

In the photos, Hwang stood beside his female partner wearing a black cap and shorts, with his shirt off. Showing off his toned upper body, built through exercise, he made a V sign with his fingers toward the camera. The woman beside him raised an arm to show off her muscles and smiled brightly.

In another photo, the two posed for a commemorative shot with their thumbs up. The words “HYROX SEOUL” were visible at the venue, and a photo shared alongside it showed a finish time of 1 hour, 5 minutes and 22 seconds.

The two competed as a mixed doubles team at “2026 HYROX Seoul,” held from the 13th to the 15th at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. HYROX is a fitness competition combining a total of 8 km of running with eight exercise events. In mixed doubles, a man and a woman form a team and compete together.

A recalled, “Last winter, when Jae-gyun asked me to do mixed doubles with him, even though he could barely manage a six-minute pace, honestly, I thought to myself, ‘Ah, we can just go and have fun!’” She praised Hwang’s efforts, saying, “But he’s been exercising so consistently and working so hard over the past six months that before I knew it, he’d even become faster than me at running. He’s an amazing person.”

She also shared her disappointment after the competition. A admitted, “As his partner, I feel bad that I should have prepared a little harder but don’t think I did. I also have a lot of regrets, thinking that if I’d done just a little better, we could have gotten a better time.”

Hwang married JIYEON, formerly of the group T-ARA, in December 2022, but announced their divorce in October 2024. Their divorce mediation was finalized by the court on November 20 of the same year, bringing their married life to an end.

Hwang ended his 20-year professional baseball career at the close of 2025. This past February, he signed an exclusive contract with SM C&C and embarked in earnest on a career as a sports entertainer. Since then, he has broadened his activities by appearing on a range of shows and in other content, including “The Manager,” “Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup” and “Yes Man.”

Reporter Cho Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.