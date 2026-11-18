Photo: KCM's Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] KCM's beautiful wife, kept out of the spotlight for 15 years, is now taking on the challenge of earning a living in the real world, in addition to broadcasting and raising children.

KBS2's The Return of Superman (hereafter, the show), airing on the 18th, will feature KCM's family traveling to the Philippines.

KCM's wife, Bang Yewon, and their eldest daughter, Suyeon, were thrilled about their first overseas trip in a while. Suyeon couldn't hide her excitement, saying, “I can't even remember the last time I went on a date with Mom.” The mother and daughter also drew attention for looking so alike, like two peas in a pod.

Bang Yewon said she had recently been preparing to start working. She had earned a barista certification as well as certifications as a yoga instructor and a Pilates instructor, preparing to take on a new challenge.

Their daughter Suyeon offered enthusiastic support, saying, “It's so cool that Mom has decided to work.” But the heartwarming moment was brief; she soon blurted out, “When you start making money, Mom, raise my allowance!” making everyone laugh. Bang Yewon responded with a cool smile, “Looks like Mom will have to work even harder.”

Photo: KBS2's The Return of Superman

Meanwhile, KCM and his wife, Bang Yewon, who is nine years his junior, welcomed their first daughter, Suyeon, in 2012. But various circumstances, including KCM's military service at the time, meant they could not hold a wedding ceremony. The couple eventually married in 2022. KCM once shed heartfelt tears as he recalled serving in the military with his pregnant wife left behind.

The couple became parents of three, welcoming their second daughter, Seoyeon, the same year they held their wedding, and their son, Haon, last December.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.