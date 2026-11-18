[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group Baibi's charge has begun.

Baibi released its fourth digital single, “Rush Rush,” at midnight on the 18th.

“Rush Rush” captures the impulse to be free and the feeling of liberation that anyone may experience at least once in everyday life. It expresses the desire to trust one another and race ahead together without hesitation through powerful rock guitar, flashy synth sounds and breakbeats full of drive. Catchy melodies and chord progressions add to its strong addictive appeal.

The cover image, released ahead of the song, shows the five members racing energetically beneath an overpass. Their free-spirited energy and fresh, innocent youthful sensibility heighten anticipation for the full music video, filmed in Seoul.

To celebrate the release of its new song, Baibi will hold release events in six major Japanese cities, starting in Tokyo on December 5, followed by Fukuoka on the 12th, Osaka on the 13th, Chiba on the 19th, Aichi on the 20th and Saitama on the 25th.

Baibi is a five-member boy group consisting of I-o, Renki, Akito, Ryoha and Kotaro, who received about two years of vocal and dance training in Korea. They officially debuted last June and made it to Tokyo Budokan—known as the “stage of their dreams”—just 68 days later. Last month, they released Korean-language versions of their Japanese digital singles “Gotcha” and “Hanamaru,” and appeared on major Korean music programs, connecting with Korean fans as well.

Baibi will hold its first fan meeting tour, “Hi, Cheese!”, in seven Japanese cities in February 2027 and in Seoul in May.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.