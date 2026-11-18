[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Go Hyun-jung revealed a figure so thin that her ribs were visible.

On the 18th, Go Hyun-jung shared glimpses of her daily life on social media with the caption "Let's go."

In the photos, Go Hyun-jung is taking part in a shoot in outfits of various styles in front of a small Christmas tree. One photo also shows her jumping in place while wearing a checkered shirt. Her figure looked so thin that her ribs stood out, drawing attention.

Go Hyun-jung has repeatedly sparked concern about her health with her noticeably thin appearance.

In this connection, Go Hyun-jung previously appeared on Kang Min-kyung's YouTube channel last May and opened up about how health problems made it difficult for her to eat as much as she wanted.

At the time, Go Hyun-jung said, "People say I have no energy, and I really don't. I used to enjoy eating, but I can't seem to get food down. I love gimbap, too, but I only eat two or three pieces. I'm so afraid something might happen if I eat. I really hate getting a stomachache from eating something."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.