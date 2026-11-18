[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Ayane, wife of actor and singer Lee Ji-hoon, shared a glimpse of her life ahead of childbirth and gave an update.

On the 17th, Ayane posted a message on her personal account along with photos showing her at 39 weeks pregnant.

She wrote, “This photo is from when I was #38weeks pregnant .... Now I’m #39weeks pregnant .... As always, instead of getting any rest today, I’m so busy with things to do that I can barely even look at my phone,” saying that she was keeping busy even with childbirth just around the corner.

The photos she shared showed Ayane wearing a loose-fitting knit sweater. Even in her comfortable clothes, her rounded belly, now close to full term, drew attention.

Ayane also spoke candidly about her weight gain during pregnancy. She said, “I really don’t have any clothes that fit now, so I wear my husband’s clothes, or I rotate between almost three pairs of bottoms.... A lot of people tell me I’m the type who doesn’t gain weight, but I gained 12 kilos when I was pregnant with Rui, and this time I’ve gained almost 15 kilos, hahaha. I’m not someone who doesn’t gain weight, lol. It’s just that I usually manage my weight; otherwise, I tend to gain a lot ^^.”

She also shared her plans for after giving birth. Ayane expressed her determination to manage her postpartum weight, saying, “I’m going to have a baby soon and then lose all the weight...!!! I lost it all after my first, too, so I can do it, right...?” She added, “I’ll share that whole process, too!” and said she would document her weight-loss journey after childbirth.

Meanwhile, Ayane, who is Japanese, married Lee Ji-hoon, who is 14 years her senior, in 2021. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Rui, in 2024 through IVF. After facing the difficulties of two miscarriages and four embryo transfers, they announced their second pregnancy and received many congratulations.

As they await the birth of their second child, Lee Ji-hoon is continuing his acting career with a role in KBS 2TV’s Saturday-Sunday drama ‘Great King Munmu.’

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.