[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] School-violence allegations surrounding actress Cha Ye-ryun have flared up again following an additional account from an employee at a department store’s luxury boutique. After claims involving a golf course caddie and salon staff, allegations that she behaved rudely at a luxury boutique have now emerged, and controversy over her past conduct continues unabated.

On the 18th, a comment by internet user A, who claimed to have previously worked at a department store’s luxury boutique, appeared on Cha Ye-ryun’s personal social media account.

A claimed, “I dealt with Park Hyeon-ho (Cha Ye-ryun’s real name) a lot when I worked there, and she had absolutely no manners. I’ve dealt with all kinds of celebrities, but she’s the one who left the strongest impression. I knew this would come out someday.” A said that although they had dealt with many celebrities, Cha Ye-ryun’s attitude was the one they remembered most.

This is not the first so-called “power-tripping” allegation involving Cha Ye-ryun. On the 5th, a post by an internet user claiming to have seen her at a salon in Seoul’s Cheongdam-dong about 17 years ago spread online.

The writer claimed that after Cha Ye-ryun had her hair washed, she suddenly became irritated while staff were drying it, snatched the hair dryer and dried her hair herself. The writer added that she seemed to treat the staff with disdain at the time.

Another internet user who said they had worked at the salon also claimed, “Suddenly getting irritated and snatching the hair dryer was standard,” adding, “It hurt me emotionally when I was young.”

Earlier, on the 3rd, an internet user claiming to have worked as a golf course caddie came forward with allegations. In a post featured on the YouTube channel Baek Eun-young’s Golden Time, the writer claimed to have been assigned to Cha Ye-ryun’s group during a golf outing around 2012–2013.

The writer claimed that at the first hole, the writer asked whether Cha Ye-ryun had checked the putting line properly, and that after the ball failed to go into the hole, she showed irritation or treated them dismissively for the rest of the round. The writer also claimed that Cha spoke to them informally, but suddenly switched to a polite tone when she answered a call from someone presumed to be a film director.

The allegations began with claims of school violence raised on the 29th of last month. At the time, a post titled “Please stop working already, actress born in 1985 who perpetrated school violence” was published on an online community.

The writer claimed that during middle school, they were persistently harassed and assaulted by an actress, and suffered an injury in which their eardrum was damaged after they were slapped. Although the post did not name anyone, Cha Ye-ryun was identified as the alleged perpetrator based on her birth year and school background.

On the 30th of last month, agency HB Entertainment categorically denied the allegations, calling them “groundless.” When posts making further allegations continued to appear, the agency issued a second official statement on the 4th. It said, “We take very seriously the current situation in which unverified claims and speculation raised anonymously are repeatedly spreading, and criticism is even being directed at the actor’s family.” It continued, “We will thoroughly gather relevant materials regarding the malicious spread of false information and personal attacks, and respond responsibly after legal review,” signaling a forceful response. The production team behind Cha Ye-ryun’s YouTube channel “Cha Jang-geum Cha Ye-ryun” disabled some videos and comment sections, saying it would prevent the indiscriminate spread of rumors and personal attacks against her family.

Meanwhile, supportive posts have also emerged from acquaintances who say they have watched Cha Ye-ryun over a long period, in response to the allegations about her past conduct. However, new claims continue to surface despite repeated denials by her agency, and the controversy appears set to drag on.

With Cha Ye-ryun’s side denying the allegations and vowing a forceful response, attention is focused on how the matter will ultimately be resolved.

Reporter mj.cho, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.