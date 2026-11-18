[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Actress Cha Jung-won, who is set to marry actor Ha Jung-woo, drew attention after sharing a recent update showing a sparkling ring on her left ring finger.

On the 17th, Cha Jung-won shared recent photos showing her natural charm, with a look close to makeup-free, paired with a stylish padded jacket outfit.

In particular, Cha Jung-won caught people’s eye in the photos with a sparkling ring on her left ring finger.

With the wedding on the 13th of next month just a month away, speculation that the ring might be a wedding band has continued, drawing even more intense interest.

Traces of the couple’s ‘trip to Paris together’ also came back into focus. Ha Jung-woo posted a photo against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, on the 7th, and Cha Jung-won also shared an update from Paris the following day, the 8th. Although they did not share a couple photo together, news that they had stayed in Paris at the same time ahead of their wedding fueled speculation about a ‘lovestagram’ and a trip together.

Ha Jung-woo, born in 1978, and Cha Jung-won, born in 1989, are set to marry despite their 11-year age difference. The couple officially announced their wedding on October 14. Having met around 2020 and quietly nurtured their relationship for about six years, they officially confirmed they were dating in February. They are scheduled to hold a private wedding ceremony at a hotel in Seoul on December 13.

Since going public with their relationship, they have not hidden their affection for each other. At a press conference for tvN’s Mad Concrete Dreams in March, Ha Jung-woo spoke of Cha Jung-won as “someone who has always consistently shown me affection and support,” expressing his deep trust and affection for her.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.