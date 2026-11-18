[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] TV personality Hong Hyun-hee revealed a bittersweet family anecdote: despite rising to fame after her entertainment debut, she never once visited the unit where her older brother was serving in the military.

Hong Hyun-hee appeared in a video from the YouTube channel Rolling Thunder, released on the 17th, and showed off her trademark witty banter.

When the conversation turned to looks that day, Hong Hyun-hee candidly said, “A weak chin runs in my family,” and brought up her older brother.

She drew a clear line, saying, “My older brother has well-defined features and is fairly handsome, but we’re not close at all,” and, “Even now, we’re the kind of siblings who only see each other at major family events,” sending the room into laughter.

Lee Kyung-sil, who was listening, brought up an anecdote from back then: “That story was so funny. Wasn’t it when your brother was doing his military service and you were pretty well known on TV?”

Hong Hyun-hee recalled, “I suggested to my brother at the time, ‘Put my picture on your locker. I’ll come visit once and give you a huge morale boost in the army,’ but he got serious and told me not to come, for real.”

Even her parents stepped in to talk her out of it, saying, “Why go all the way there? You don’t need to go.” In the end, the story goes, she never even set foot on the base before her brother was discharged.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.