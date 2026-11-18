Image source: V’s Instagram

[Sportschosun] Reporter Sohyoung Kim: BTS member V and actor Park Bo-gum showed off their longstanding close friendship.

On the 17th, V and Park Bo-gum shared a collaborative post on their respective Instagram accounts with the phrase “Bery Veautiful” and a maple leaf emoji. The photos showed the two looking at the camera side by side and striking playful expressions and poses. “Bery Veautiful” is a play on words combining the “B” from Park Bo-gum’s name with V’s name.

Against the backdrop of Go Kyung-pyo’s drunk-driving accident, which has made substantial editing inevitable for “The Village Barber 2,” set to premiere on the 29th, the affectionate photo of the two delighted fans.

The two became friends in 2015, when Park Bo-gum was an MC on KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank” and V appeared as a member of BTS. Since then, they have spent time together in their everyday lives, including trips to Jeju Island and visits to amusement parks, and have remained friends for more than 10 years. They have also shown their close bond by working together as global ambassadors for fashion brand Celine and attending brand events together. Fans were all the more delighted when the two’s unchanged friendship was reaffirmed even after Park Bo-gum was named Gucci’s new global brand ambassador on the 5th.

Meanwhile, BTS, of which V is a member, will kick off its “BTS World Tour Arirang” on the 19th in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, and perform a total of 15 shows across five Asian cities, including Bangkok, Thailand; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Singapore; and Jakarta, Indonesia.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.