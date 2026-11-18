Photo: Shin Ji’s social media

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] Singer Shin Ji has revealed a dramatically changed face, looking almost like a different person just six months after getting married.

On the 18th, Shin Ji posted a photo of herself on social media with the caption, “Thank you, I enjoyed it! I love you.”

That day was Shin Ji’s 45th birthday; she was born in 1981. To celebrate, she went to an upscale restaurant with her husband, Moon Won.

In the photo, Shin Ji is smiling and looking straight ahead with a large bouquet held in her arms. Her simple, fresh everyday look stands out, a change from her usual glamorous stage makeup.

The place Shin Ji tagged on social media is an upscale Italian dining restaurant on the 59th floor of 63 Building, known as a popular anniversary date spot for couples. It is also famous as a place to enjoy panoramic nighttime views of Seoul, but Shin Ji and Moon Won appear to have visited at lunchtime that day and enjoyed the unobstructed view of the Han River.

Shin Ji debuted in 1998 with Koyote’s first full-length album, ‘Koyotae,’ and this year marks her 29th year since debut. Koyote remains one of the country’s leading long-running groups, with her still actively performing alongside fellow members Kim Jong-min and Bbaek Ga.

Shin Ji married Moon Won last May, officially becoming husband and wife. Moon Won has had a winding career: in 2016, four years after his 2012 solo debut, he re-debuted as a member of the group Gentles. He continues to work as a singer, releasing digital singles without an agency.

In July last year, Shin Ji announced her marriage to Moon Won on her YouTube channel, ‘Eotteoshinji.’ But she endured considerable distress as controversies about his attitude toward Koyote’s members and Shin Ji, his older spouse, at their family meeting, remarks such as “I didn’t know Shin Ji was this famous,” and other personal matters—including his daughter with his former wife—continued to surface.

But after overcoming the concerns of those around them, the two firmly tied the knot last May. They are sharing affectionate glimpses of their newlywed life on YouTube and social media.

Reporter Kim Young-rok, lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.