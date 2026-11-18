[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Lee Kyung-sil said that she and her husband had personally stepped in to pay off Jeong Sun-hee's debt.

A video titled “Why I Raised 300 Million Won for a Junior Despite Being Criticized” was posted on the YouTube channel Jisik Shorts.

Lee Kyung-sil said, “I felt heartbroken but also proud when Sun-hee said she had to pay off her father's debt. She paid off her father's debt, and now she can breathe a little easier. She was dating someone and got married, and then she was widowed,” referring to Jeong Sun-hee's bereavement.

Lee Kyung-sil said, “When someone you love so much, someone you care about, goes through that, it hurts, doesn't it? Then one absurd rumor after another came pouring out. But when that incident died down, financial problems came crashing in like a tsunami. She was about to lose the house without even having a chance to use it.” She added, “I spoke to her from behind the folding screen. I told her, ‘Once this is over, a lot of things are going to come your way. But don't try to handle it alone. Call your big sister. I'll be waiting.’”

She had also told Hong Jin-kyung, but no call came. Lee Kyung-sil recalled, “When I asked Jin-kyung, ‘How is Sun-hee?’ she said things were in turmoil. But she said she felt too bad to call. So I told her, ‘Nothing serious has happened yet, so what are you sorry for? This is getting worse by the day, so call her soon.’ When she called and said, ‘Unni,’ she started crying, and she cried on the phone for three or four minutes.”

After hearing about the situation from Jeong Sun-hee, Lee Kyung-sil said, “I thought I couldn't resolve it on my own either, so I asked my husband. He said he would do what he could, and we would raise the principal amount. In fact, there were parts the principal alone couldn't cover. The 350 million won had become 500 million.” She added, “My husband was the one who worked it out by saying, ‘Let's settle for the principal amount.’”

Lee Kyung-sil said, “There wasn't enough money, so my colleagues stepped in. Shouldn't I have been the first to contribute? I wasn't well-off either, but I put up 30 million won and called each of my juniors individually. I told them, ‘We don't know when we'll get this back. You know how hard Sun-hee works, don't you? You know what she's capable of, don't you? Won't she pay it back as soon as she gets money?’” She said her husband met Sun-hee in Jeonju and handed over the money, adding that they had repaid the 350 million won in principal on her behalf.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.