[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Fin.K.L, one of the leading girl groups of the first generation, made its full-group reunion official after 21 years and unveiled bold new profile photos.

On the 18th, Fin.K.L opened a new official social media account and posted several profile photo spreads featuring all four members together, kicking off activities in earnest.

In the photos, the four members completely shed the pure, bubbly “fairy” image that swept the music scene in the late 1990s, instantly capturing attention with striking, alluring all-black looks.

In a full-body photo spread, Lee Hyori showed off her distinctive charisma in a slim, long black slip dress with long, wavy, wet-look hair, while Lee Jin flaunted her firm, toned waist in an asymmetrical crop top that revealed one shoulder and her midriff, paired with a high-waisted long skirt.

Ock Joo-hyun exuded an elegant yet confident aura in a form-fitting black dress that showed off her figure, while Sung Yu-ri demonstrated that her goddess-like beauty was unchanged in an off-the-shoulder tube-top dress that revealed her delicate collarbones and straight, squared shoulders.

In close-up shots released alongside the other photos, the four members pressed close together and gazed straight into the camera, their deep, sultry looks creating an aura and perfect synergy rivaling those of active girl groups—making it hard to believe they were in their mid-40s.

Online users commented, “I thought they were an active girl group,” “Current girl groups must be nervous,” and “Their synergy is incredible.”

Fin.K.L, which debuted in 1998 with its first full-length album, “Blue Rain,” earned nationwide love with numerous hit songs, including “Eternal Love,” “To My Boyfriend,” “Now,” and “Forever.”

Since releasing a digital single in 2005, the members have each pursued careers in acting, musicals, variety shows, and other fields. Now that they have reunited as a full group after about 21 years, attention from within and beyond the music industry is focused on the new project they will unveil.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.